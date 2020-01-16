Basketball Tournament in Sigonella

Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella Morale Welfare and Recreation (MWR) Adult Sports Coordinator Jermaine Weeks explains an adult basketball tournament held at NAS Sigonella, Jan. 16, 2020. MWR holds a variety of different adult and youth sporting events throughout the year to help improve morale for the NAS Sigonella community. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Zeak/Released)