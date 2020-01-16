Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Basketball Tournament in Sigonella

    ITALY

    01.16.2020

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Eric Zeak 

    AFN Sigonella

    Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella Morale Welfare and Recreation (MWR) Adult Sports Coordinator Jermaine Weeks explains an adult basketball tournament held at NAS Sigonella, Jan. 16, 2020. MWR holds a variety of different adult and youth sporting events throughout the year to help improve morale for the NAS Sigonella community. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Zeak/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Basketball Tournament in Sigonella, by PO2 Eric Zeak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    sports
    Basketball
    tournament

