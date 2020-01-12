Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Interview with Senoir Advisor with NSIN

    ITALY

    12.01.2020

    Audio by Pvt. Joshua Shaw 

    AFN Vicenza

    Patrick Edwards, Senior Advisor on EUCOM and AFRICOM for the National Security Innovation Network, talks about working Collaboratively across the border to provide better solutions to problems that exists in military units on December 1.

