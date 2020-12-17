Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Minute: MCPD 1-4 Competing

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2020

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Hailey Music and Sgt. Emma Norris

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    The Marine Corps released its newest doctrinal publication, Marine Corps Doctrinal Publication 1-4 Competing, December 16, 2020. This broad guidance intends to further a Marines knowledge on understanding the nature and form of competition, their innovative spirit, and how that will lead to the development of new kinds of competitive advantages. (U.S. Marine Corps audio by Lance Cpl. Hailey Music)

    Date Taken: 12.17.2020
    Date Posted: 12.18.2020 13:47
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 64923
    Filename: 2012/DOD_108112429.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2020
    Genre Newscast
    Location: FORT MEADE, MD, US 
    Learning
    Competition
    Warfighting
    Innovation
    MCDP
    DMAMAMM
    DMAMPROD
    Marine Corps Doctrinal Publication
    MCDP 1-4 Competing

