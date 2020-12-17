Marine Minute: MCPD 1-4 Competing

The Marine Corps released its newest doctrinal publication, Marine Corps Doctrinal Publication 1-4 Competing, December 16, 2020. This broad guidance intends to further a Marines knowledge on understanding the nature and form of competition, their innovative spirit, and how that will lead to the development of new kinds of competitive advantages. (U.S. Marine Corps audio by Lance Cpl. Hailey Music)