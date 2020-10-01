Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OPSEC Spot

    ITALY

    01.10.2020

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacques-Laurent Jean-Gilles 

    AFN Sigonella

    Operational Security (OPSEC) is a term derived from the U.S. military and is an analytical process used to deny an adversary information that could compromise the secrecy and/or the operational security of a mission. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacques Jean-Gilles/Released)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2020
    Date Posted: 12.18.2020 04:03
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 64913
    Filename: 2012/DOD_108111659.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2020
    Genre Blues
    Location: IT
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, OPSEC Spot, by PO2 Jacques-Laurent Jean-Gilles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Radio
    AFN
    Sigonella
    Sicily
    OPSEC

