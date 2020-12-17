This week we talk to Barb Garber and Maria Girolamo. One coordinates resources for victims and one is a past victim of Military Sexual Trauma. Each brings a perspective to why reaching out is so important.
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2020 16:33
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|64910
|Filename:
|2012/DOD_108110926.mp3
|Length:
|00:10:05
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|4
This work, Fort Riley Podcast - Episode 34 Help for Sexual Assault Victims, by Collen McGee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
