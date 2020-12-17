Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Riley Podcast - Episode 34 Help for Sexual Assault Victims

    Fort Riley Podcast - Episode 34 Help for Sexual Assault Victims

    12.17.2020

    Audio by Collen McGee 

    Fort Riley Public Affairs Office

    This week we talk to Barb Garber and Maria Girolamo. One coordinates resources for victims and one is a past victim of Military Sexual Trauma. Each brings a perspective to why reaching out is so important.

