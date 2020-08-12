Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Juan Jimenez talks with Sgt. Major Hector Reyes from the AMC IG's office about a little bit of everything including what the IG's office actually does versus what people think it does.
|12.08.2020
|12.17.2020 12:28
|Newscasts
|64908
|2012/DOD_108110406.mp3
|00:19:24
|2020
|News
|US
This work, The BLUF - Episode 5, by Jonathan Stinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
