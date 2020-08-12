Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The BLUF - Episode 5

    UNITED STATES

    12.08.2020

    Audio by Jonathan Stinson 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Redstone Arsenal

    Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Juan Jimenez talks with Sgt. Major Hector Reyes from the AMC IG's office about a little bit of everything including what the IG's office actually does versus what people think it does.

