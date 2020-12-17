Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    School Liaison Officer Radio Spot

    GERMANY

    12.17.2020

    Audio by Sgt. Apolonia Gaspar 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    Radio spot for information on School Liaison Officers. School liaison officers assist with transitions associated with military life and facilitate communication among school, parents and installation leaders.

    Date Taken: 12.17.2020
    Date Posted: 12.17.2020 09:44
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 64907
    Filename: 2012/DOD_108110057.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2020
    Genre Blues
    Location: DE
    Sponsorship
    DODEA
    MWR
    School Liaison Officer
    PCSing

