    Roll Call - Episode #18

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2020

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Brian Ellison 

    126th Air Refueling Wing

    On this episode of Roll Call, an update from the Department of Defense on the Covid-19 vaccine. Master Sgt. Bryan Hatfield talks to us about becoming Oustanding Airman of the Year and his work in the Command Post. Don't forget, this weekend is the Airman and Family Readiness Bazaar in the cold storage building, 5046.

    AUDIO INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Roll Call - Episode #18, by TSgt Brian Ellison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

