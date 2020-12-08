Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Afternoon Tide 8 December 2020

    Afternoon Tide 8 December 2020

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.08.2020

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Reagan Anderson 

    AFN Okinawa

    LCpl Reagan Anderson hosts the Afternoon Tide on 8 December, 2020.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2020
    Date Posted: 12.15.2020 22:23
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 64899
    Filename: 2012/DOD_108106010.mp3
    Length: 00:07:28
    Artist LCpl Reagan Anderson
    Year 2020
    Genre Blues
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Afternoon Tide 8 December 2020, by LCpl Reagan Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Radio
    AFN
    Marine Corps
    AFN Okinawa
    Afternoon Tide

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT