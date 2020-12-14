Date Taken: 12.14.2020 Date Posted: 12.15.2020 22:30 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 64898 Filename: 2012/DOD_108105932.mp3 Length: 00:00:30 Year 2020 Genre Radio Spot Location: OKINAWA, JP

High-Res. Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Holiday Greetings From Col. Hammond and SgtMaj. Drechsler, by LCpl Elton Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.