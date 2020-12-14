Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Holiday Greetings From Col. Hammond and SgtMaj. Drechsler

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.14.2020

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Elton Taylor 

    AFN Okinawa

    Headquarters and Support Battalion Commander Colonel Hammond and Headquarters and Support Battalion Sergeant Major Drechsler wish everyone a happy holiday Season.

    Date Taken: 12.14.2020
    Date Posted: 12.15.2020 22:30
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 64898
    Filename: 2012/DOD_108105932.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2020
    Genre Radio Spot
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Holiday Greetings From Col. Hammond and SgtMaj. Drechsler, by LCpl Elton Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Headquarters and Support Battalion

