Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Ep. 14 - A conversation With Lt. Col. Bryan Moore

    Ep. 14 - A conversation With Lt. Col. Bryan Moore

    SPRINGFIELD, OH, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2020

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Shane Hughes 

    178th Wing

    On this episode of Beyond the Horizon, we sit down with 123rd Air Control Squadron Commander Lt. Col. Bryan Moore to discuss his career, the CovID-19 pandemic, and his advice for Airmen. We hope you enjoy the show!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2020
    Date Posted: 12.15.2020 16:13
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 64893
    Filename: 2012/DOD_108105570.mp3
    Length: 00:33:27
    Location: SPRINGFIELD, OH, US 
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ep. 14 - A conversation With Lt. Col. Bryan Moore, by TSgt Shane Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    123rd ACS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT