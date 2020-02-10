In this episode, we sit down with Master Sgt. Jeremy Owens and Col. Brad Kennedy to discuss the Medical Group's call to duty for the Covid-19 pandemic and the civil unrest that swept across the nation. We hope you enjoy the show!
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2020 15:49
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|64892
|Filename:
|2012/DOD_108105509.mp3
|Length:
|00:47:37
|Location:
|SPRINGFIELD, OH, US
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Ep. 13 - A conversation on the Medical Group response to the Covid-19 pandemic and civil unrest, by TSgt Shane Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
