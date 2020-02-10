Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ep. 13 - A conversation on the Medical Group response to the Covid-19 pandemic and civil unrest

    SPRINGFIELD, OH, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2020

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Shane Hughes 

    178th Wing

    In this episode, we sit down with Master Sgt. Jeremy Owens and Col. Brad Kennedy to discuss the Medical Group's call to duty for the Covid-19 pandemic and the civil unrest that swept across the nation. We hope you enjoy the show!

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2020
    Date Posted: 12.15.2020 15:49
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 64892
    Filename: 2012/DOD_108105509.mp3
    Length: 00:47:37
    Location: SPRINGFIELD, OH, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ep. 13 - A conversation on the Medical Group response to the Covid-19 pandemic and civil unrest, by TSgt Shane Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

