    Ep. 12 - A conversation with Capt. Minshall on Covid-19 and civil unrest

    SPRINGFIELD, OH, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2020

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Shane Hughes 

    178th Wing

    In this episode, we sit down with Capt. Minshall to discuss the Security Forces Squadron's call to duty for the Covid-19 pandemic and the civil unrest that swept across the nation. We hope you enjoy the show!

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ep. 12 - A conversation with Capt. Minshall on Covid-19 and civil unrest, by TSgt Shane Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Civil Unrest
    2020
    Coronavirus

