    Ep. 11 - A conversation on women's self-defense in Serbia

    SPRINGFIELD, OH, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2020

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Shane Hughes 

    178th Wing

    In this episode, we sit down with 1st Sgt. Kayla Mehki and Staff Sgt. Brittany Shaup to discuss their time teaching self-defense to survivors of domestic violence in Serbia. This is an amazing story you don't want to miss. We hope you enjoy the show!

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2020
    Date Posted: 12.15.2020 15:09
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 64890
    Filename: 2012/DOD_108105427.mp3
    Length: 00:32:00
    Location: SPRINGFIELD, OH, US 
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ep. 11 - A conversation on women's self-defense in Serbia, by TSgt Shane Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Serbia
    Self-Defense

