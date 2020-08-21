In this episode, we sit down with 1st Sgt. Kayla Mehki and Staff Sgt. Brittany Shaup to discuss their time teaching self-defense to survivors of domestic violence in Serbia. This is an amazing story you don't want to miss. We hope you enjoy the show!
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2020 15:09
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|64890
|Filename:
|2012/DOD_108105427.mp3
|Length:
|00:32:00
|Location:
|SPRINGFIELD, OH, US
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Ep. 11 - A conversation on women's self-defense in Serbia, by TSgt Shane Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
