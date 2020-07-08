Ep. 10 - A conversation with Command Chief Master Sgt. Scott Ross

On this episode of Beyond the Horizon, we sit down with 178th Wing Command Chief Master Sgt. Scott Ross to discuss his career, the CovID-19 pandemic, civil unrest, and how the wing plans to meet the needs of Airmen in the years ahead. We hope you enjoy the show!
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2020 15:00
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|64889
|Filename:
|2012/DOD_108105406.mp3
|Length:
|00:47:11
|Location:
|SPRINGFIELD, OH, US
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
