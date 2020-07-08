Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ep. 10 - A conversation with Command Chief Master Sgt. Scott Ross

    SPRINGFIELD, OH, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2020

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Shane Hughes 

    178th Wing

    On this episode of Beyond the Horizon, we sit down with 178th Wing Command Chief Master Sgt. Scott Ross to discuss his career, the CovID-19 pandemic, civil unrest, and how the wing plans to meet the needs of Airmen in the years ahead. We hope you enjoy the show!

    This work, Ep. 10 - A conversation with Command Chief Master Sgt. Scott Ross, by TSgt Shane Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

