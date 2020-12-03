Ep. 9- A conversation on the Senior Master Sgt. Charlotte Ortiz Legacy Award

On this episode of Beyond the Horizon, we sit down with Master Sgt. Lori Mittelstadt, the recruiting flight chief at the 178th Wing, to discuss her recent win of the Senior Master Sgt. Charlotte Ortiz Legacy Award. This award was created in honor of Senior Master Sgt. Charlotte Ortiz, a former recruiter at the 178th Wing, who passed away from a rare form of cancer. The award is presented annually to a recruiter in the Ohio Air National Guard who exemplifies the qualities of Ortiz.