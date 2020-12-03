Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ep. 9- A conversation on the Senior Master Sgt. Charlotte Ortiz Legacy Award

    SPRINGFIELD, OH, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2020

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Rachel Simones 

    178th Wing

    On this episode of Beyond the Horizon, we sit down with Master Sgt. Lori Mittelstadt, the recruiting flight chief at the 178th Wing, to discuss her recent win of the Senior Master Sgt. Charlotte Ortiz Legacy Award. This award was created in honor of Senior Master Sgt. Charlotte Ortiz, a former recruiter at the 178th Wing, who passed away from a rare form of cancer. The award is presented annually to a recruiter in the Ohio Air National Guard who exemplifies the qualities of Ortiz.

    Date Taken: 03.12.2020
    Date Posted: 12.15.2020 14:12
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 64887
    Filename: 2012/DOD_108105314.mp3
    Length: 00:10:44
    Location: SPRINGFIELD, OH, US 
