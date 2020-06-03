Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ep. 8 - A conversation on Force Development

    SPRINGFIELD, OH, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2020

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Amber Mullen 

    178th Wing

    On this episode of Beyond the Horizon, we sit down with Lt. Col Michael Roark, the commander of the 178th Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Group, and Staff Sgt. Jessica Morrow, the enlisted executive officer of the 178th ISRG, to discuss the role of the enlisted executive officer and its impact on force development. (U.S. Air National Guard podcast by Staff Sgt. Amber Mullen)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2020
    Date Posted: 12.15.2020 13:59
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:21:02
    Location: SPRINGFIELD, OH, US 
    Force Development

