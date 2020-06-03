Ep. 8 - A conversation on Force Development

On this episode of Beyond the Horizon, we sit down with Lt. Col Michael Roark, the commander of the 178th Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Group, and Staff Sgt. Jessica Morrow, the enlisted executive officer of the 178th ISRG, to discuss the role of the enlisted executive officer and its impact on force development. (U.S. Air National Guard podcast by Staff Sgt. Amber Mullen)