201214-N-EM691-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Dec. 14, 2020) A Radio spot about the new COVID-19 Coach mobile app that can be found on PTSD.VA.Gov. (U.S. Radio Spot by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Delaney S. Jensen/Released)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2020 08:37
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|64883
|Filename:
|2012/DOD_108104569.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|IT
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, COVID-19 Coach, by SN Delaney Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT