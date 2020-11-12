Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    TFN201202-JC

    TFN201202-JC

    FPO, ITALY

    12.11.2020

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Joe Cardona Gonzalez 

    AFN Naples

    This radio product is intended to convey command information in regard to physical readiness by means of the outdoor fitness center located on US Naval Support Activity Naples, Italy.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2020
    Date Posted: 12.15.2020 06:41
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 64877
    Filename: 2012/DOD_108104403.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2020
    Genre Blues
    Location: FPO, IT
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TFN201202-JC, by PO3 Joe Cardona Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    challenge
    NSA Naples
    Workout
    fitness
    fit park
    fitness forum

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT