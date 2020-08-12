Vice Consul Fiona Masland, from US Consulate General Okinawa, spoke with AFN about how to get a passport in Okinawa. Luietenant Commander Chaplain Evan Adams, Deputy Director of the Chaplains Religious Enrichment Development Operation, talked about programs they offer.
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2020 00:30
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|64874
|Filename:
|2012/DOD_108102425.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2020
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Getting Your Passport/CREDO, by LCpl Logan Beeney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT