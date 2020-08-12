Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Getting Your Passport/CREDO

    Getting Your Passport/CREDO

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.08.2020

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Logan Beeney 

    AFN Okinawa

    Vice Consul Fiona Masland, from US Consulate General Okinawa, spoke with AFN about how to get a passport in Okinawa. Luietenant Commander Chaplain Evan Adams, Deputy Director of the Chaplains Religious Enrichment Development Operation, talked about programs they offer.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2020
    Date Posted: 12.14.2020 00:30
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 64874
    Filename: 2012/DOD_108102425.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2020
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Getting Your Passport/CREDO, by LCpl Logan Beeney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    passports

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT