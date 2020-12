Marine Minute: Voluntary Early Release Program

I'M LANCE CORPORAL HAILEY MUSIC WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE.



THE MARINE CORPS RECENTLY RELEASED MARADMIN 734/20, WHICH ALLOWS CERTAIN MOS’S AN EARLY RELEASE FROM THEIR CONTRACT. HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW.



THIS OPPORTUNITY IS CALLED THE VOLUNTARY EARLY RELEASE PROGRAM AND IT WILL ALLOW MARINES FROM SPECIFIC MOS’S TO END THEIR CONTRACTS A YEAR EARLY. THESE MOS’S INCLUDE 1812- ARMOR MARINE, 1869- SENIOR ARMOR STAFF NONCOMMISSIONED OFFICER, AND 2146- MAIN BATTLE TANK REPAIRER OR TECHNICIAN.



TO QUALIFY FOR THIS PROGRAM, MARINES MUST BE ELIGIBLE FOR AN HONORABLE OR GENERAL UNDER HONORABLE CONDITIONS DISCHARGE. MARINES CAN NOT GET OUT EARLIER THAN A YEAR BEFORE THE END OF THEIR CONTRACT.



EARLY RELEASE ONLY EXEMPTS MARINES FROM THEIR ACTIVE-DUTY COMMITMENT, NOT INDIVIDUAL READY RESERVE OR THEIR RESERVE OBLIGATIONS.



FOR MORE INFORMATION CHECK OUT MARADMIN 734/20 ON MARINES.MIL



THAT'S IT FOR YOUR MARINE MINUTE. FOR MORE NEWS AROUND THE CORPS GO TO MARINES.MIL