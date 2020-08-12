102nd Intelligence Wing Wellness Podcast for Dec. 8, 2020 – Todd Whitridge, Recovery Centers of America

On this episode of the 102 IW Wellness Podcast, Ms. Jill Garvin, Wing Director of Psychological Health, speaks to Todd Whitridge, Treatment Advocate with the Recovery Centers of America. Todd works in an outreach capacity to get people in to treatment for Substance Use Disorder. He is very active in the Cape Cod recovery community and works tirelessly to help people in their recovery journey. You can reach out to Todd at twhitridge@recoverycoa.com or at 617-899-0913.