On this Pacific Pulse, the Secretary of Defense visits the Philippines and Exercise Forest Light begins.
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2020 00:35
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|64810
|Filename:
|2012/DOD_108095539.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2020
|Location:
|JP
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse: 11 December, 2020, by Cpl Maxwell Gargas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT