Julie Pinchak, Community Support Coordinator for the 75th Air Base Wing, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, leads listeners through an iREST session as part of an Integrated Resiliency Channel rollout from senior leaders on Hill. iREST is a meditation practice based on the ancient tradition of Yoga Nidra and adapted to suit the conditions of modern life.
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2020 12:31
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|64792
|Filename:
|2012/DOD_108093395.mp3
|Length:
|00:21:11
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|UT, US
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Integrated Resiliency Channel iREST Session One, by A1C Cole Yardley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT