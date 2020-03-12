Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Integrated Resiliency Channel iREST Session One

    UT, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2020

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Cole Yardley 

    75th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Julie Pinchak, Community Support Coordinator for the 75th Air Base Wing, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, leads listeners through an iREST session as part of an Integrated Resiliency Channel rollout from senior leaders on Hill. iREST is a meditation practice based on the ancient tradition of Yoga Nidra and adapted to suit the conditions of modern life.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2020
    Date Posted: 12.09.2020 12:31
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 64792
    Filename: 2012/DOD_108093395.mp3
    Length: 00:21:11
    Year 2020
    Location: UT, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Integrated Resiliency Channel iREST Session One, by A1C Cole Yardley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Hill Air Force Base
    Meditation
    iREST

