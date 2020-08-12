The spouse command sponsorship program connects spouses with similar interests so new spouses feel welcome and are well equipped to make a smooth transition
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2020 13:47
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|64787
|Filename:
|2012/DOD_108092723.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2020
|Location:
|DE
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 200819-SEM-RADIOSPOT-CommandSponsorship_RadioPiece, by SrA Frederick Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
