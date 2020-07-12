All Things Naval Aviation: One Sailor, One Story

The latest episode of All Things Naval Aviation featuring Rear Adm. John Meier, Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic who speaks with Personnel Specialist 1st Class Cesar Ward about his life and what brought him to join the United States Navy.
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2020 09:33
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|64785
|Filename:
|2012/DOD_108092399.mp3
|Length:
|00:15:56
|Artist
|Rear Adm. John Meier
|Composer
|Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sam Jenkins
|Conductor
|Cmdr. Jennifer Cragg
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
