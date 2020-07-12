Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    All Things Naval Aviation: One Sailor, One Story

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2020

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Samantha Jenkins 

    Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic

    The latest episode of All Things Naval Aviation featuring Rear Adm. John Meier, Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic who speaks with Personnel Specialist 1st Class Cesar Ward about his life and what brought him to join the United States Navy.

    Artist Rear Adm. John Meier
    Composer Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sam Jenkins
    Conductor Cmdr. Jennifer Cragg
    Year 2020
    Genre Podcast
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, All Things Naval Aviation: One Sailor, One Story, by PO3 Samantha Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Podcast
    AIRLANT
    Commander Naval Air Force Atlantic
    CNAL
    All Things Naval Aviation

