Air Force Judge Advocate Generals School Podcast - 30. Decorated Combat Paralegal with MSgt Austin Hardin

In this interview we sit down with Master Sergeant Austin Hardin, an active duty Air Force paralegal, to discuss his 2013 combat experience in Afghanistan. This combat experience earned him a Purple Heart and Bronze Star for his heroic actions in an insurgent convoy attack where he was initially rendered unconscious by a vehicle born IED, recovered, immediately began returning fire, and saved the lives of the other passengers.



MSgt Hardin discusses the convoy experience and how he worked to recover after being injured in the convoy attack and assimilate back into his legal office. He also offers some leadership principles and takeaways that he learned through the experience.