Marine Minute: CFT Cancelled

I'M LANCE CORPORAL MELLIZZA BONJOC WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE,



THE COMMANDANT OF THE MARINE CORPS RECENTLY WAIVED THE SEMI-ANNUAL COMBAT FITNESS TEST OR CFT FOR THE REST OF 2020.



THE CFT HAS BEEN CANCELLED DUE TO A RECENT SPIKE IN COVID CASES NATIONWIDE.



ACCORDING TO MARADMIN 731/20, ALL MARINES WHO HAVE NOT CONDUCTED A CFT PRIOR TO THIS UPDATE WILL NOT DO SO FOR THE DURATION OF THE CALENDAR YEAR.



MARINES WHO RAN THE CFT THIS YEAR WILL RETAIN THEIR SCORES.



CFTS MAY ONLY BE CONDUCTED IF PART OF A COMMAND SCREENING CHECK LIST, PART OF THE PROGRAM OF INSTRUCTION, NEEDED FOR REENLISTMENT, OR FOR THOSE WHO FAILED THE CFT THIS YEAR.



THE PHYSICAL FITNESS TEST OR PFT REMAINS AN ANNUAL TRAINING REQUIREMENT FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2021.



THE REQUIREMENTS AND EVALUATION PROCEDURES FOR THE BODY COMPOSITION PROGRAM REMAIN INTACT AS WELL.



ALTHOUGH THE CFT HAS BEEN SUSPENDED, MARINES ARE STILL REQUIRED TO MAINTAIN MILITARY PHYSICAL STANDARDS AT ALL TIMES.



STAY SAFE MARINES.



THAT'S IT FOR YOUR MARINE MINUTE, FOR MORE NEWS AROUND THE CORPS GO TO MARINES.MIL.