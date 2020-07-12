Kill Tank Radio - Episode 24: Dragoon 7 Signing Out

Kill Tank Radio, the 2d Cavalry Regiment's official podcast. Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Burke hands over the baton as host to the Regimental Commander, Col. Joe Ewers. They discuss Burke's tenure as the 33rd Sergeant Major of the Regiment, the genesis of Kill Tank Radio, the things he accomplished, how the position changed him, and his parting words to the Dragoons.