Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Kill Tank Radio - Episode 24: Dragoon 7 Signing Out

    Kill Tank Radio - Episode 24: Dragoon 7 Signing Out

    ROSE BARRACKS, BY, GERMANY

    12.07.2020

    Audio by Maj. John Ambelang 

    2d Cavalry Regiment

    Kill Tank Radio, the 2d Cavalry Regiment's official podcast. Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Burke hands over the baton as host to the Regimental Commander, Col. Joe Ewers. They discuss Burke's tenure as the 33rd Sergeant Major of the Regiment, the genesis of Kill Tank Radio, the things he accomplished, how the position changed him, and his parting words to the Dragoons.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2020
    Date Posted: 12.06.2020 19:46
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 64773
    Filename: 2012/DOD_108089727.mp3
    Length: 00:26:28
    Year 2020
    Genre Podcast
    Location: ROSE BARRACKS, BY, DE
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 20

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kill Tank Radio - Episode 24: Dragoon 7 Signing Out, by MAJ John Ambelang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NCO
    2CR
    StrongEurope
    7ATC
    Kill Tank Radio

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT