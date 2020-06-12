Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kill Tank Radio - Episode 23: Sergeants Major

    ROSE BARRACKS, BY, GERMANY

    12.06.2020

    Audio by Maj. John Ambelang 

    2d Cavalry Regiment

    Kill Tank Radio is the 2d Cavalry Regiment's official podcast. Command Sgt. Maj. Mike Burke sits down with retired Command Sgt. Maj. Scott Schroeder, the former FORSCOM Command Sergeant, and discuss the complexities of the being the senior enlisted advisor at all echelons. They dive into Schroeder's book "Behind the Colors" and the importance of presence, influencing, and drive.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2020
    Date Posted: 12.06.2020 16:26
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:35:34
    Year 2020
    Genre Podcast
    Location: ROSE BARRACKS, BY, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kill Tank Radio - Episode 23: Sergeants Major, by MAJ John Ambelang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Podcast
    FORSCOM
    Sergeant Major
    2CR
    Kill Tank Radio

