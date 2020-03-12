Audition Template: 1 Mono Host track (with Speech Volume Leveler), 1 Mono Interview track (with Speech Volume Leveler), 1 Stereo Sound FX with effects, 1 Stereo Music Bed track. 44.1k, 16 bit, Stereo Master.
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2020 14:11
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|64767
|Filename:
|2012/DOD_108087552.mp3
|Length:
|00:26:38
|Year
|2011
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|6
This work, 927th Air Refueling Wing Podcast - 2020 December UTA Podcast, by Lt. Col. Lisa Ray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT