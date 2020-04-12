Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    The MAINEiac Radio Show Episode XLVI

    The MAINEiac Radio Show Episode XLVI

    ME, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2020

    Audio by Master Sgt. Andrew Sinclair 

    101st Air Refueling Wing/Public Affairs

    Hey everyone and Happy Holidays! Check out our latest episode of the MAINEiac Radio Show where you’ll hear from the 101st Air Refueling Wing Commander, Colonel Matthew Bourassa AND our Sexual Assault Response Coordinator, Bobby Jo Rogers!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2020
    Date Posted: 12.04.2020 13:00
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 64765
    Filename: 2012/DOD_108087428.mp3
    Length: 00:47:03
    Year 2020
    Genre Blues
    Location: ME, US
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 6

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The MAINEiac Radio Show Episode XLVI, by MSgt Andrew Sinclair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    podcast
    air force
    united states air force
    maine air national guard
    pine tree state

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT