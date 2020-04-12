102nd Intelligence Wing Interview for December 4, 202 - 102 IW HRA Senior Master Sgt. Luciana Hayner

On this episode we are joined by Senior Master Sgt. Luciana Hayner, the 102nd Intelligence Wing Human Resource Advisor. We talk about her role in this position, how her military and civilian experiences have prepared her for the job and some of the goals she has for the wing HRA program.