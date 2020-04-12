We talk to Fort Riley Director of Leadership and Workforce Development about the challenges and opportunities of the virtual learning environments during the pandemic.
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2020 08:50
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|64762
|Filename:
|2012/DOD_108087094.mp3
|Length:
|00:03:24
|Year
|2020
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KS, US
This work, Fort Riley the Podcast - Episode 32 Workforce Development During a Pandemic, by Thomas Reust, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
