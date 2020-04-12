Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Riley the Podcast - Episode 32 Workforce Development During a Pandemic

    Fort Riley the Podcast - Episode 32 Workforce Development During a Pandemic

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2020

    Audio by Thomas Reust 

    Fort Riley Public Affairs Office

    We talk to Fort Riley Director of Leadership and Workforce Development about the challenges and opportunities of the virtual learning environments during the pandemic.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2020
    Date Posted: 12.04.2020
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:03:24
    Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US 
