Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Tiger Talk: Coping with COVID-What’s Cooking

    Tiger Talk: Coping with COVID-What’s Cooking

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    12.04.2020

    Audio by Maj. Joseph Bush 

    41st Field Artillery Brigade

    Join your Tiger Team as we discuss holiday plans, upcoming events, and tips on handling COVID stress during this holiday season.

    41st FA BDE's embedded Tiger Team (consisting of
    Behavioral Health, Chaplain and FRSA) will create episodes for various
    mental and spiritual health topics during the limited operations under
    COVID19. The following episodes will include common topics such as feeling
    overwhelmed, spiritual well-being, homeschooling tips, family support
    strategies, recommended phone apps, etc. While these episodes are no
    substitute for engagement with your Behavioral Health or Unit Ministry
    Teams, consider them as conversation starters.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2020
    Date Posted: 12.04.2020 04:58
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 64759
    Filename: 2012/DOD_108086890.mp3
    Length: 00:24:08
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tiger Talk: Coping with COVID-What’s Cooking, by MAJ Joseph Bush, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Railgunners
    41st Field Artillery Brigade

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT