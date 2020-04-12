Tiger Talk: Coping with COVID-What’s Cooking

Join your Tiger Team as we discuss holiday plans, upcoming events, and tips on handling COVID stress during this holiday season.



41st FA BDE's embedded Tiger Team (consisting of

Behavioral Health, Chaplain and FRSA) will create episodes for various

mental and spiritual health topics during the limited operations under

COVID19. The following episodes will include common topics such as feeling

overwhelmed, spiritual well-being, homeschooling tips, family support

strategies, recommended phone apps, etc. While these episodes are no

substitute for engagement with your Behavioral Health or Unit Ministry

Teams, consider them as conversation starters.