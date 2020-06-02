Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Dental Assistant Training Program

    Dental Assistant Training Program

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    02.06.2020

    Audio by Senior Airman Kevin Long 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    This is a :30 radio spot which aired on AFN Spangdahlem to promote the partnership between the Spangdahlem Red Cross and the 52nd Dental Squadron for their Dental Assistant Training Program.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2020
    Date Posted: 12.03.2020 05:25
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 64752
    Filename: 2012/DOD_108085784.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2020
    Genre Blues
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dental Assistant Training Program, by SrA Kevin Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    spangdahlem air base
    dental
    afn spangdahlem
    52nd dental squadron
    dental assistant training program
    spangdahlem red cross

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT