On this Pacific Pulse, the Philippine Navy receives an unmanned aerial system, and Marines participate in Exercise Fuji Viper.
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2020 22:59
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|64751
|Filename:
|2012/DOD_108085607.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2020
|Location:
|JP
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse: 04 December, 2020, by Cpl Maxwell Gargas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
