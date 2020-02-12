During this week's edition of Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield's The Marne Report we introduce you to the brand new Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Bryan Buchanan.
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2020 21:10
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|64748
|Filename:
|2012/DOD_108085544.mp3
|Length:
|00:05:28
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, The Marne Report, by Molly Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT