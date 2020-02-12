Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Marne Report

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2020

    Audio by Molly Cooke 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    During this week's edition of Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield's The Marne Report we introduce you to the brand new Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Bryan Buchanan.

    TAGS

    Fort Stewart
    3rd Infantry Division
    IMCOM
    AMC

