    Podcast: You Call the Shots - Ep. 1 "The Warrior Soldier"

    CHEYENNE, WY, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2020

    Audio by Master Sgt. Jacqueline Marshall 

    Joint Force Headquarters, Wyoming National Guard

    In our first episode, you will meet Kim our new coordinator, and learn more about the program, plus some tips on resiliency, go over the term “Looping and Grouping,” resources, and Kim will share some testimonials.

    Kim Dreyer is the Substance Abuse Prevention Coordinator for the Wyoming Military Department and is part of S-FERST, which is the Service Member, Family, Employer, Readiness Support Team of Wyoming.

    Find more info here https://www.wyomilitary.wyo.gov/families-and-employers/family-programs/ and https://www.wyomilitary.wyo.gov/families-and-employers/asap/

