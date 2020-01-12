Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Podcast: You Call the Shots - Ep. 2 "Tim Sheppard, the Warrior Soldier"

    CHEYENNE, WY, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2020

    Audio by Master Sgt. Jacqueline Marshall 

    Joint Force Headquarters, Wyoming National Guard

    A hurt or broken mind is no different than a hurt or broken arm. Warrior soldier, Tim Sheppard, shares his story of resiliency in episode 2 of "You Call the Shots."

    Tim Sheppard is the director of the Wyoming Veterans Commission. Sheppard previously served 40 years in the Army and Army National Guard.  He served in a wide variety of command and staff positions to include Wyoming Army National Guard Chief of Staff and the United States Property and Fiscal Officer.

    Kim Dreyer is the Substance Abuse Prevention Coordinator for the Wyoming Military Department and is part of S-FERST, which is the Service Member, Family, Employer, Readiness Support Team of Wyoming.

    Remember, you are not alone. WYNG Suicide Hotline is 1-307-369-3011.

    Helpful Resources from the show:
    https://www.wyomilitary.wyo.gov/families-and-employers/family-programs/

    https://www.army.mil/article/133205/its_a_thin_line_for_prescription_use_misuse_abuse_dispose_of_unused_drugs_sept_27

    http://www.kevinhinesstory.com/

    https://www.wyomilitary.wyo.gov/families-and-employers/asap/

    suicide prevention
    suicide
    awareness
    resiliency
    resilience
    support

