    DIA Connections - Episode 8 - The Arctic

    DIA Connections - Episode 8 - The Arctic

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2020

    Audio by Roy Epstein and Darren Guzzone

    Defense Intelligence Agency

    The region at the top of the globe was always considered too cold, too far and too dangerous. But not anymore. The Arctic is now warming faster than any place on earth. The sea ice that was once an obstacle is now melting away, and as a result, this emerging frontier is bustling with activity. And not all of it is positive. This episode of DIA Connections examines the developing issues and complexities as a result of a warmer climate, and the implications it is having on our national security.

    AUDIO INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DIA Connections - Episode 8 - The Arctic, by Roy Epstein and Darren Guzzone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

