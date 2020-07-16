Podcast: Cowboy Smart Money -Ep. 8 "Spending and Saving in the Era of COVID-19"

It’s no stretch to say that the coronavirus crisis has challenged all of us mentally and financially. It has changed the way we spend, save, and invest. Glenn Lyons shares helpful tips on how to spend and save during the era of COVID-19.



If you need assistance during this time, please contact the Service Member, Family, Employer, Readiness Support Team's 24/7 line at 1-800-635-4917 or visit: https://www.wyomilitary.wyo.gov/families-and-employers/financial-resources/



Cowboy Smart Money is a podcast provided to enhance the financial strength and resilience of Service Members in the State of Wyoming.



Send in your questions or show ideas to wyoguard@gmail.com or wyomingfinancialcounselor@gmail.com