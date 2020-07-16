Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Podcast: Cowboy Smart Money -Ep. 8 "Spending and Saving in the Era of COVID-19"

    CHEYENNE, WY, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2020

    Audio by 1st Lt. Alyssa Bever and Master Sgt. Jacqueline Marshall

    Joint Force Headquarters, Wyoming National Guard

    It’s no stretch to say that the coronavirus crisis has challenged all of us mentally and financially. It has changed the way we spend, save, and invest. Glenn Lyons shares helpful tips on how to spend and save during the era of COVID-19.

    If you need assistance during this time, please contact the Service Member, Family, Employer, Readiness Support Team's 24/7 line at 1-800-635-4917 or visit: https://www.wyomilitary.wyo.gov/families-and-employers/financial-resources/

    Cowboy Smart Money is a podcast provided to enhance the financial strength and resilience of Service Members in the State of Wyoming.

    Send in your questions or show ideas to wyoguard@gmail.com or wyomingfinancialcounselor@gmail.com

    Financial Management

