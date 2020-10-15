Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DIA Connections - Episode 7 - President's Daily

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2020

    Audio by Roy Epstein and Darren Guzzone

    Defense Intelligence Agency

    Since its creation in 1946, the intelligence briefer to the president of the United States had always been a representative from the CIA. That long tradition ended in 2010, when James Danoy of the Defense Intelligence Agency was bestowed that honor. In this episode of DIA Connections, Danoy recounts his interactions with President Barack Obama in the Oval Office, and on board Air Force One, while discussing the duties and responsibilities of this position in a candid one-on-one interview.

