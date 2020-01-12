Roll Call - Episode #16

It’s time to check in with Keeley Speck at Airman and Family Readiness. Brian and Keeley have a free-flowing conversation on how they have each coped with the quarantine and how they are dealing with it during the holidays. Join the conversation below in the comments. You can email Roll Call: 126.arw.pa.mm.org@us.af.mil.

If you have questions for the Airman and Family Readiness email them: 126ARW.afr.mailbox@us.af.mil.