    Roll Call - Episode #16

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2020

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Brian Ellison 

    126th Air Refueling Wing

    It’s time to check in with Keeley Speck at Airman and Family Readiness. Brian and Keeley have a free-flowing conversation on how they have each coped with the quarantine and how they are dealing with it during the holidays. Join the conversation below in the comments. You can email Roll Call: 126.arw.pa.mm.org@us.af.mil.
    If you have questions for the Airman and Family Readiness email them: 126ARW.afr.mailbox@us.af.mil.

    Date Taken: 12.01.2020
    Date Posted: 12.02.2020 10:12
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 64712
    Filename: 2012/DOD_108082763.mp3
    Length: 00:42:21
    Year 2020
    Genre Podcast
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US 
    This work, Roll Call - Episode #16, by TSgt Brian Ellison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    podcast
    126 ARW

