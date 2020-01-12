Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The High Ground - Episode 2

    AL, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2020

    Audio by Ronald Bailey 

    U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command

    The High Ground is the official Podcast of U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command. Episode 2 of the monthly flagship series, released December 1, 2020, consists of SMDC news, listener questions, a Cool Jobs interview segment, and upcoming events of interest for the Army space and missile defense community.

    Date Taken: 12.01.2020
    Date Posted: 12.01.2020 15:51
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 64707
    Filename: 2012/DOD_108081968.mp3
    Length: 00:32:57
    Artist U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command
    Year 2020
    Genre Podcast
    Location: AL, US
    Hometown: HUNTSVILLE, AL, US
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 7

