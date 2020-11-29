Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Missing mariner Stuart Bee located 86 miles east of Port Canaveral

    PORT CANAVERAL, FL, UNITED STATES

    11.29.2020

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville   

    Coast Guard District 7 command center watchstanders talk with motor vessel Angeles' Captain and Stuart Bee over satellite phone Nov. 29,2020. After the Coast Guard sent out an enhanced group calling the Angeles' crew was able to spot Bee clinging to his partially sunken vessel and rescue him. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy audio)

    Location: PORT CANAVERAL, FL, US 
    USCG
    Florida
    Port Canaveral
    D7
    Stuart Bee
    Motor Vessel Angeles

