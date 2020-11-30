Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Minute: Marine Retention

    UNITED STATES

    11.30.2020

    Audio by Sgt. Benjamin Whitten 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    Marine Corps Headquarters is modernizing the retention model and will conduct enlisted career retention boards in November, 2020. This will allow the Marine Corps to better retain its qualified Marines. For more information, refer to MARADMIN 661-20 at Marines.mil. (Audio by LCpl. Joseph Cooper)

