Listen to latest All Things Naval Aviation featuring Rear Adm. John Meier, Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic who shares the foundational reasons why he has remained on active duty for more than 38 years. Rear Adm. Meier discusses what continues to guide his service and his life.
|Date Taken:
|11.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.30.2020 15:10
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|64699
|Filename:
|2011/DOD_108080797.mp3
|Length:
|00:14:20
|Artist
|Rear Adm. John Meier
|Composer
|Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sam Jenkins
|Conductor
|Cmdr. Jennifer Cragg
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|9
This work, All Things Naval Aviation: Call to Serve, by PO3 Samantha Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT