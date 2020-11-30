Kill Tank Radio is the 2d Cavalry Regiment's official podcast. Command Sgt. Maj. Mike Burke and his guests discuss First Sergeants. They provide advice, personal vignettes, and lessons learned for the most senior NCO of a Troop, Battery, or Company, the First Sergeant.
Guests include Maj. Ryan Mannina, Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Carbone, and 1st Sgt. Jason Reynado.
|Date Taken:
|11.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.30.2020 14:14
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|64696
|Filename:
|2011/DOD_108080597.mp3
|Length:
|00:37:29
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|ROSE BARRACKS, BY, DE
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|22
This work, Kill Tank Radio - Episode 21: First Sergeants, by MAJ John Ambelang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
