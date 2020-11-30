Kill Tank Radio - Episode 21: First Sergeants

Kill Tank Radio is the 2d Cavalry Regiment's official podcast. Command Sgt. Maj. Mike Burke and his guests discuss First Sergeants. They provide advice, personal vignettes, and lessons learned for the most senior NCO of a Troop, Battery, or Company, the First Sergeant.



Guests include Maj. Ryan Mannina, Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Carbone, and 1st Sgt. Jason Reynado.