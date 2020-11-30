Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Kill Tank Radio - Episode 21: First Sergeants

    Kill Tank Radio - Episode 21: First Sergeants

    ROSE BARRACKS, BY, GERMANY

    11.30.2020

    Audio by Maj. John Ambelang 

    2d Cavalry Regiment

    Kill Tank Radio is the 2d Cavalry Regiment's official podcast. Command Sgt. Maj. Mike Burke and his guests discuss First Sergeants. They provide advice, personal vignettes, and lessons learned for the most senior NCO of a Troop, Battery, or Company, the First Sergeant.

    Guests include Maj. Ryan Mannina, Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Carbone, and 1st Sgt. Jason Reynado.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.30.2020
    Date Posted: 11.30.2020 14:14
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 64696
    Filename: 2011/DOD_108080597.mp3
    Length: 00:37:29
    Year 2020
    Genre Podcast
    Location: ROSE BARRACKS, BY, DE
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 22

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kill Tank Radio - Episode 21: First Sergeants, by MAJ John Ambelang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Podcast
    First Sergeant
    2CR
    Kill Tank Radio

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT