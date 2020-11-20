Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    The Drop- Episode 5 Lt.Col Corey Gause and Capt. Undrena Gause

    The Drop- Episode 5 Lt.Col Corey Gause and Capt. Undrena Gause

    CHARLESTON, WV, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2020

    Audio by Master Sgt. De-Juan Haley 

    130th Airlift Wing Air National Guard Public Affairs

    The month of November is recognized as the Month of the Military Family. According to recent statistics, about 6.6% of active-duty and 2.7% of the Reserve and Guard Service Members are in dual-military marriages. Joining the podcast are two such members, Lt. Col. Corey and Capt. Undrena Gause.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.20.2020
    Date Posted: 11.27.2020 13:13
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 64692
    Filename: 2011/DOD_108079194.mp3
    Length: 00:34:57
    Year 2020
    Genre Podcast
    Location: CHARLESTON, WV, US 
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Drop- Episode 5 Lt.Col Corey Gause and Capt. Undrena Gause, by MSgt De-Juan Haley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    WVANG
    130thAW
    Month of Military Family

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT