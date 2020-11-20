The Drop- Episode 5 Lt.Col Corey Gause and Capt. Undrena Gause

The month of November is recognized as the Month of the Military Family. According to recent statistics, about 6.6% of active-duty and 2.7% of the Reserve and Guard Service Members are in dual-military marriages. Joining the podcast are two such members, Lt. Col. Corey and Capt. Undrena Gause.
|11.20.2020
|11.27.2020 13:13
|Newscasts
|64692
|2011/DOD_108079194.mp3
|00:34:57
|2020
|Podcast
|CHARLESTON, WV, US
